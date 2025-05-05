Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi In Islamabad On Official Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi arrived here late Sunday night on a daylong official visit to Pakistan.
He was received by Additional Secretary West Asia Syed Asad Gillani, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, and other senior officials.
During the visit, he will hold important meetings with the Pakistani leadership, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
According to a Foreign Office statement, this high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted and strong relationship between Pakistan and the brotherly nation of Iran.
It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.
