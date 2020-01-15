Auto sector to create more than 13,000 jobs: NA told

Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Aliya Hamza Wednesday told the National Assembly that 18 new companies had entered in the automobile sector and six of them had already started manufacturing of vehicles that would create more than 13, 000 jobs in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Industries and Production Aliya Hamza Wednesday told the National Assembly that 18 new companies had entered in the automobile sector and six of them had already started manufacturing of vehicles that would create more than 13, 000 jobs in the country.

Replying to a question of MNA Romina Khurshid Alam during the Question Hour in the house, she said the Federal government had introduced Automotive Development Policy 2016-21 and following this policy, the present government had helped the automobile sector in attracting an investment of Rs1 billion.

She said there was no decline in sales of automobiles during the tenure of the government.

According to figures provided by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association, 339,772 automobiles were manufactured in the year 2017-18 and 297,814 in the year 2018-19.

There was no declining trend as sales of automobiles were dependent on various economic factors, she asserted.

She said two closed automotive units had been revived. As six manufacturers had started making vehicles, the sales would improve in future.

Aliya said according to business plans of new companies entering the market, 13,256 new jobs would be created.

She said the government would implement 147 regulations including safety standards to bring improvements in the automobile sector.

To another question of MNA James Iqbal, she said no four wheeler automobile units were closed or became non-functional during the last two years. While 13 out of 65 - two or three wheeler units - were closed in the same period, she added.

It was told that Engineering Development board or Ministry of Industries and Production did not maintain any employment record for the automobile sector.

MNA Faheem Khan complained that the prices of vehicles had gone up.

Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi clarified that law and finance ministries had informed his ministry that the amendments in Port Qasim Authority Act, 1973 which were initially included in the Finance Bill 2019, were withdrawn on the floor of the house by the minister for revenue.