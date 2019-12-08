UrduPoint.com
Awareness On Proper Use Of Tractor Can Enhance Agri Productivity

Sun 08th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::Lack of awareness on proper use of tractor in agriculture field is not only affecting agriculture productivity but also minimizing the life of tractor.

Tractor is machine of agriculture field only but it is also utilized as means of transport on roads in our country, said Director Agriculture Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI) Ghulam Siddique while talking to APP, here on Sunday.

He said that tractor should not be used on roads as it was a vehicle for agriculture purpose.

He lamented that mostly tractor operators (drivers) do not know how to use tractor properly.

To a query, he informed that the tractor operators were lacking awareness about accurate adjustment of agricultural machinery. For example, there were two important things in tractor, position control and draft control. The tractor operators must have knowledge of proper adjustment of machines tillage implementation.

In Primary tillage implementation, the ploughing is done till 8 to 12 inches. For this purpose, M.B plough, chisel plough, disc plough and sub soiler are used.

Similarly, Secondary Tillage implementation includes rotovator, cultivator, disc harrow. The proper knowledge of machines adjustment facilitate for cultivation, spraying and harvesting of crops, which would surely enhance the agriculture productivity.

Director AMRI further remarked usually the tractor operators did not know about air-pressure in front and rare tyres of tractor especially agriculture field. He stated that there should be 14-psi air-pressure in rare tyres while airpressure should be 26-psi. The low air-pressure in rare tyres will improve soil grip during ploughing, he said and suggested that farmers should keep air gauge with them to asses air pressure in tyres.

The farmers should maintain their tractors on daily, weekly and monthly basis as it would keep improving its efficiency for long time. The air filters should be changed after particular period, stated Ghulam Siddique.

The government should distribute agriculture machinery through director general agriculture fields as the department has engineers who could give awareness to farmers about the use of implements properly, he suggested.

