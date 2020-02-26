Awareness starts against attack of pink bollworm on cotton

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The agriculture department started to create awareness among farmers about an attack of attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm) on cotton crops.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Wednesday that pink bollworm went in winter nap during November and December and its eggs remain present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories when they got sufficient temperature after winter, they again became active.

He said that cotton growers should act upon advices of agriculture experts and avoid from cultivating cotton crops before April 1 to save it from the attack of pink bollworm.

He said the agriculture department started training of cotton growers and field staff had been visiting villages and arranging training session for growers which would continue till March 31.