Awareness Walk Held At LUMHS To Mark "World Oral Health Day"

Published March 20, 2023

Awareness walk held at LUMHS to mark "World Oral Health Day"

To mark the World Oral Health Day, a public awareness walk was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Monday

To mark the World Oral Health Day, a public awareness walk was organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Monday.

On the directives of VC LUMHS Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan, Institute of Dentistry, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro arranged the event.

While addressing the participants, the Dean Faculty of Dentistry Prof. Feroze Ali Kalhoro expressed that the official theme of the World Oral Health Day 2023 campaign is 'Be Proud of Your Mouth'.

In this campaign individuals are called to take tangible action to protect their oral health.

The campaign provides an ideal platform to raise awareness and encourage action in favor of good oral health.

By leveraging thoughtfully coordinated efforts at local, national and global levels, the voice of the oral health community can be amplified leading up to World Oral Health Day, which is celebrated on 20th March every year.

He said people need to understand the connection between the mouth and the body so that they know the impact of oral health on their general health.

He said that millions of people around the globe continue to suffer from poor oral health and the growing burden of oral disease demands action on an individual, family and community level.

Poor oral health extends far beyond the mouth, taking a serious toll on an individual's overall health and well-being.

However, we are confident that concerted, targeted action can curb the prevalence of oral disease and make oral health a personal priority for everyone.

He added that the theme 'Be Proud of Your Mouth 'motivates individuals to take charge of their own oral health by taking specific action to prevent oral disease and safeguard their overall health.

Beyond the individual level, the campaign will position oral health professionals as key stakeholders in educating patients on the wider implications of protecting their oral health. Helping them recognize that preventive care is always the best option, but early detection and treatment are also crucial to ensuring the best outcomes against oral disease and associated health complications.

The campaign will also aim to secure a commitment from policymakers to address the oral disease burden and integrate oral health into policies that address other diseases.

Followed by the Awareness walk, Department of Community Dentistry LUMHS, under the supervision of Dr. Shazia Rajpar, an Oral cancer screening/ Awareness week is being observed to highlight the importance of oral cancer as the second key event.

This programme is being organized by the Chairman Prof, Dr Kashif Ali Channar Department of Oral and maxillofacial surgery LUMHS at Advance Dental Care Center (ADCC) Hyderabad.

Prof. Dr Chanar said our consultants Prof, Dr Shahzad, Dr Suneel Kumar, Dr Salman Shams and he himself will perform a free oral cancer check up for all patients who present with limitations of mouth, ulcer in the mouth, white or red patch in mouth associated with tobacco use.

We will provide free checkup, biopsy and treatment along with counseling patients regarding disease prevention and tobacco cessation for the whole week from March 20 to 25.

