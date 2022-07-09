UrduPoint.com

Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Resign From Ministries To Participate In Election Campaign: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022

Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Salman resign from ministries to participate in election campaign: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Salman Rafique had resigned from their respective ministries to participate in the election campaign

They had resigned in line with the Election Commission of Pakistan's code of conduct, the minister said in a news statement.

She said the by-polls were scheduled to be held in their Constituencies shortly.

Both the leaders would take charge of the ministries again after the election, she added.

