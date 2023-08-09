Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry advises LBs members to adopt motto "public service"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that local body representatives should make public service as their motto.

The AJK president expressed these views while talking to Mayor Mirpur Chaudhry Usman Khalid, who called on him on Wednesday.

Barrister Chaudhry said that after holding the local body elections in Azad Kashmir, the power has now shifted to the lower level.

"Since the power has been transferred to the grassroots level, the onus of responsibility to serve the masses and address their problems lies with the elected representatives of the local government ", the president said.

Regarding the completion of Rathoa Hariyam Bridge, the president said that he would ask the government to provide funds for the much-delayed project.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Usman Khalid gave a detailed briefing to President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry regarding the ongoing development works in Mirpur and the problems faced in this regard.