Azam Khan Swati eulogizes PM efforts for granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Thursday eulogized the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for ensuring right of vote to overseas Pakistanis by enacting legislation after concerted efforts of three years.

Addressing a press conference, he said Prime Minister Imran demonstrated sportsmanship in the field of politics and ensured pleasure to the nation over the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the general elections.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed on conducting free, fair, transparent and credible elections, adding, overseas Pakistanis would be given right to vote thus enabling them to participate in the country's decision-making process and ensuring rigging-free polls.

He said that the overseas Pakistanis were sending precious foreign exchange through their earnings to the country but were denied the right to vote in the general polls.

The Minister said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country would move forward on the path of progress and development.

Azam Swati said the passage of Electoral Reforms Bill by the joint sitting of the Parliament was the triumph not only of the government rather the entire nation.

He said the use of EVM would help ensure impartial and non-controversial elections in the country.

Swati said the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement was badly failed on resisting the use of EVMs, adding that their success was difficult with the installation of modern technology in the next polls.

The EVM was a permanent technical solution for curbing the electoral rigging and maneuvering in the elections, he added. "The Opposition parties have registered over 10,000 bogus votes in their Constituencies which will be discarded after the use of EVM," Swati mentioned.

The government would support ECP in every moment with all required facilities to conduct free and fair elections, he added.

The 2023 general elections would be conduct through technology and would be the most transparent election in the history of the country.

Pakistan Railways (PR) was facing losses due to lack of technology, he said and vowed confidence to make the PR a revenue generating institute soon.

Moreover, some latest technology solutions were also being introduced to further improve the performance of Pakistan Railways, he added.

He stressed that the use of technology was important to uplift the state-owned enterprises.

Replying a question, Azam Swati said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was a respectable body and the government was taking measures to make it strong and independent.

The introduction of neutral umpires could not be possible without ensuring credible elections based on consensus, he added.

Replying to another query, he said he had appeared before the election commission twice and would also appeared on its notice.