Azam Nazeer Tarar Calls For National Consensus, Stresses Dialogue As Way Forward

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for national consensus, stresses dialogue as way forward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday urged all political forces to engage in meaningful dialogue to address national challenges, stressing that differences should be resolved through consensus rather than confrontation on the parliamentary floor.

Responding to allegations raised by Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai in the National Assembly, Azam Nazeer Tarar stressed that political stability hinges on inclusive dialogue. He urged leaders from all parties to sit together and seek common ground on matters of national importance. “Where there is sincerity, there is always a way forward,” he remarked.

The Minister emphasized that parliamentary agreements must be upheld in both letter and spirit, warning that unilateral decisions by individuals erode democratic norms.

Recalling the events of April 2022, when the National Assembly was hastily dissolved, he said such actions undermined the collective will of 250 million citizens.

He stated that the 26th Constitutional Amendment had reinforced Parliament’s role in judicial appointments by guaranteeing equal representation from both the government and opposition, as well as inclusion of civil society and minority voices. “These reforms are designed to end the perception of judicial monopoly and bring Pakistan’s system in line with international standards,” he added.

The minister pointed out that delays in both criminal and civil cases were denying justice to citizens, with some litigants waiting decades for decisions. He called for urgent reforms to improve the criminal justice system, curb frivolous cases, and make bail and remand procedures more transparent.

