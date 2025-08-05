Open Menu

Former Minister Leghari Emphasizes Water Policy Implementation, Climate Preparedness

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Former Provincial Minister for Irrigation and Finance, Mohsin Leghari, has emphasized the urgent need to address Pakistan’s water-related challenges and climate change preparedness through actionable policy implementation.

He shared these views in the latest episode of the insightful podcast series “Freedom Gate Dialogues,” said a press release here on Tuesday. The podcast was organized by Freedom Gate Pakistan (FGP) and hosted by Mahnoor.

During the discussion, Mohsin Leghari stressed the need for policy implementation, water governance reform, and climate adaptation in Pakistan. He noted that Pakistan already has a National Water Policy, which outlines the necessity for appropriate budgetary allocations and a long-term strategy for water management.

He advocated for concrete, data-driven measures and future-oriented planning to tackle Pakistan’s escalating water and climate challenges.

While discussing climate change management, Leghari called for a shift in mindset: “Instead of repeating the victim narrative, we need to build preparedness and resilience. Our water table is depleting rapidly due to irresponsible use, particularly in agriculture. It’s time to adopt rainwater harvesting, invest in awareness about changing weather patterns, and promote efficient water use technologies.”

He also warned against short-sighted policymaking and called for broader public engagement in understanding water security as a national issue.

Muhammad Anwar, CEO of FGP, praised Leghari’s consistent thought leadership on water and climate governance. He reaffirmed FGP’s commitment to creating meaningful platforms for dialogue that connect policy, practice, and people.

