District Administration Matiari holds rally on Youm-e-Istehsal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsaal, the District Administration Matiari organized a grand rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The rally started from Taluka Hospital Matiari and concluded at the Press Club.

According to a handout, the rally was led by the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh and attended by the assistant commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafique Jamali along with officials and staff from various government departments, teachers, students, representatives of civil society and a large number of citizens.

Participants carried banners and placards bearing slogans such as "Kashmir Banega Pakistan", "Pak Army Zindabad" and others.

National and patriotic songs were played during the rally, while participants passionately chanted slogans expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Talking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh said, “We strongly condemn the oppression and brutality being inflicted on the innocent people of Kashmir.”

The Deputy Commissioner stated, “Until a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue is achieved, lasting peace in the subcontinent cannot be established. Our collective message is that justice must be provided to the oppressed Kashmiris, and they should be allowed to live freely according to their will.”