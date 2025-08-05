District Administration Matiari Holds Rally On Youm-e-Istehsal
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsaal, the District Administration Matiari organized a grand rally to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. The rally started from Taluka Hospital Matiari and concluded at the Press Club.
According to a handout, the rally was led by the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh and attended by the assistant commissioner Matiari Abdul Sattar Sheikh, Additional Director Social Welfare Rafique Jamali along with officials and staff from various government departments, teachers, students, representatives of civil society and a large number of citizens.
Participants carried banners and placards bearing slogans such as "Kashmir Banega Pakistan", "Pak Army Zindabad" and others.
National and patriotic songs were played during the rally, while participants passionately chanted slogans expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir.
Talking to the media, the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh said, “We strongly condemn the oppression and brutality being inflicted on the innocent people of Kashmir.”
The Deputy Commissioner stated, “Until a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue is achieved, lasting peace in the subcontinent cannot be established. Our collective message is that justice must be provided to the oppressed Kashmiris, and they should be allowed to live freely according to their will.”
Recent Stories
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives
Suspect killed during encounter with police
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..
Several injured in Shikarpur road accident
Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations organized by Commissioner Karachi ..
PPP South Punjab denounces Indian atrocities in Kashmir on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’
UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, del ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House7 minutes ago
-
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's development7 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident7 minutes ago
-
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiative7 minutes ago
-
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives7 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed during encounter with police57 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, reviews key legislati ..58 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Shikarpur road accident58 minutes ago
-
Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations organized by Commissioner Karachi continue58 minutes ago
-
PPP South Punjab denounces Indian atrocities in Kashmir on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’58 minutes ago
-
NA marks Youm-e-Istehsal with pledge of support to Kashmiris, unanimously passes resolution57 seconds ago
-
All political parties express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in unified voice: Sharjeel Memon1 hour ago