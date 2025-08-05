DC reviews arrangements as marches held across Islamabad on youm-e-Istehsal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of August 5, observed as Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, several rallies were held across Islamabad to express support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day marks the revocation of Article 370 by India in 2019, which stripped the region of its special constitutional status.

To mark the day, various organizations and civil society groups organized public gatherings, walks, and rallies in different parts of the Federal capital. These events were aimed at highlighting the ongoing human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

and to call for the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

Participants carried placards and banners with messages demanding the restoration of Kashmir’s status and urging the international community to take notice of the situation in the region.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, visited several routes where rallies and processions were scheduled.

He reviewed the overall arrangements and security measures in place to ensure smooth conduct of the events.

During his visit, the DC assessed the coordination between law enforcement agencies and local administration. He also instructed the relevant departments to remain alert throughout the day, keeping in view the large gatherings and increased traffic on city roads.

Special deployment of police was ensured at key locations, and traffic diversions were set up to avoid congestion. Islamabad Traffic Police remained active to facilitate commuters and manage the flow of vehicles near rally routes.

Officials from the district administration were also present on the ground to monitor activities and address any issues.

The rallies continues peacefully with participants chanting slogans in support of Kashmiris and reiterating their commitment to continue raising their voice for the region's people.

In Islamabad, the administration said it will continue its support for such events while maintaining public safety and order.