Police line Peshawar hosts blood donation camp on Youm-e-Shuhada

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) In observance of Youm-e-Shuhada (Police Martyrs Day), Police Lines Peshawar on Tuesday held a blood donation camp to pay tribute to the brave police personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The event was supervised by senior officers, including SSP Coordination Khan Zeeb Sahib, SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, SP Headquarters Ali Gohar Sahib, and Assistant Superintendent CCP Sajjad Ali Khan.

Their presence underscored the importance of the day and the commitment of the police force to both remembrance and community service.

The camp was organized in collaboration with Hamza Foundation Peshawar, a recognized organization dedicated to blood and thalassemia services.

Representatives from the foundation included Dr. Kashmala Shah, Ateeq ur Rehman (RMO), and Ibrarullah Jan (RMO), who ensured the smooth execution of the blood collection process.

Police officers and staff participated actively in the drive, many stepping forward to donate blood voluntarily.

The collected blood will primarily support patients suffering from thalassemia, a cause that resonates deeply within the community.

During the event, senior officers spoke about the importance of honoring the martyrs through meaningful actions that contribute to the welfare of society.

They lauded the role of Hamza Foundation in promoting voluntary blood donation and providing essential medical aid.

This initiative is part of the police department’s broader commitment to public service and humanitarian values, embodying the spirit of courage, compassion, and community responsibility that defines the legacy of their fallen comrades.