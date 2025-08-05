Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police To Ensure Implementation Of Section 144: CPO

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Rawalpindi Police to ensure implementation of Section 144: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday said the Rawalpindi Police had made foolproof security arrangements and would ensure full implementation of Section 144 in view of a protest call.

With more than 4,000 policemen deployed, special security arrangements were in place outside and around the Adiala Jail, he added.

The CPO said Special units of the Riot Management Force were also deployed. Moreover, police teams were patrolling with special pickets set up across the city to ensure law and order.

No one would be allowed to disrupt the normal life of citizens as monitoring was being done through Safe City cameras and other means, he added.

Immediate action would be taken on the violation of the law, the CPO said, adding law and order would be ensured at all costs.

Recent Stories

Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Go ..

Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House

7 minutes ago
 Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliame ..

Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..

7 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding i ..

AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..

1 hour ago
 One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident

One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident

7 minutes ago
 Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Jus ..

Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..

7 minutes ago
 Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues o ..

Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives

7 minutes ago
Suspect killed during encounter with police

Suspect killed during encounter with police

57 minutes ago
 NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amend ..

NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..

57 minutes ago
 Several injured in Shikarpur road accident

Several injured in Shikarpur road accident

58 minutes ago
 Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations org ..

Jashan-e-Azadi & Ma’araka-e-Haq celebrations organized by Commissioner Karachi ..

58 minutes ago
 PPP South Punjab denounces Indian atrocities in Ka ..

PPP South Punjab denounces Indian atrocities in Kashmir on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’

58 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Bir ..

UAE conducts 63rd airdrop of aid as part of ‘Birds of Goodness' operation, del ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan