Rawalpindi Police To Ensure Implementation Of Section 144: CPO
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani on Tuesday said the Rawalpindi Police had made foolproof security arrangements and would ensure full implementation of Section 144 in view of a protest call.
With more than 4,000 policemen deployed, special security arrangements were in place outside and around the Adiala Jail, he added.
The CPO said Special units of the Riot Management Force were also deployed. Moreover, police teams were patrolling with special pickets set up across the city to ensure law and order.
No one would be allowed to disrupt the normal life of citizens as monitoring was being done through Safe City cameras and other means, he added.
Immediate action would be taken on the violation of the law, the CPO said, adding law and order would be ensured at all costs.
