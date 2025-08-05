Govt Ensuring Safe, Smooth Travel For Arbaeen Pilgrims: Khawaja Asif
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday assured the National Assembly that the government is taking all necessary measures to facilitate Shia pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq for Arbaeen.
Speaking in the National Assembly, he emphasized that the safety and convenience of the pilgrims remain a top priority, and relevant departments have been directed to ensure smooth arrangements throughout the journey.
He informed the House that the government had restricted overland travel along the 800-kilometre route from Quetta due to serious security concerns, particularly the threat of terrorist attacks targeting pilgrim convoys. To mitigate these risks, the Federal government authorized the Balochistan government to operate direct flights from Quetta, allowing pilgrims to travel safely by air to their destinations.
The minister informed the House that one such flight had already been launched, and the government was pressing for more — either two flights daily or at least one regular service—to meet demand.
He said arrangements had also been made for onward transportation from airports in Iran and Iraq to the pilgrims’ intended sites.
He added that advertisements had been published over the past four days inviting private carriers to operate on the route, and all licensed private airlines had been allowed to provide services. Chartered flights had also been approved to maximize the number of pilgrims able to travel safely.
Khawaja Asif said these measures were aimed at offering maximum facilities while avoiding the security hazards of road travel. He urged potential operators and the market to take full advantage of the permissions granted.
The minister further said that during the recent visit of the Iranian president to Pakistan, the matter had also been discussed, and Iran had allowed an additional flight to facilitate the movement of Pakistani pilgrims. “I want to assure the House and the people across Pakistan that the government is fully committed to ensuring safe, comfortable, and timely transportation for all Arbaeen pilgrims,” he added.
APP/rzr-raz-szm
Recent Stories
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..
AD Ports Group opens Islamabad office, expanding its strategic presence in Pakis ..
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiati ..
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives
Suspect killed during encounter with police
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, r ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally to express solidarit ..36 seconds ago
-
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered38 seconds ago
-
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement39 seconds ago
-
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda41 seconds ago
-
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House9 minutes ago
-
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's development9 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident9 minutes ago
-
Court copying fee drastically reduced on Chief Justice Aalia Neelum’s initiative9 minutes ago
-
Addl IG RMP reviews specialised training, issues on-spot directives9 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed during encounter with police60 minutes ago
-
NA Standing Committee on Interior recommends amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law, reviews key legislati ..60 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Shikarpur road accident60 minutes ago