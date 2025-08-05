Open Menu

Govt Ensuring Safe, Smooth Travel For Arbaeen Pilgrims: Khawaja Asif

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday assured the National Assembly that the government is taking all necessary measures to facilitate Shia pilgrims traveling to Iran and Iraq for Arbaeen.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he emphasized that the safety and convenience of the pilgrims remain a top priority, and relevant departments have been directed to ensure smooth arrangements throughout the journey.

He informed the House that the government had restricted overland travel along the 800-kilometre route from Quetta due to serious security concerns, particularly the threat of terrorist attacks targeting pilgrim convoys. To mitigate these risks, the Federal government authorized the Balochistan government to operate direct flights from Quetta, allowing pilgrims to travel safely by air to their destinations.

The minister informed the House that one such flight had already been launched, and the government was pressing for more — either two flights daily or at least one regular service—to meet demand.

He said arrangements had also been made for onward transportation from airports in Iran and Iraq to the pilgrims’ intended sites.

He added that advertisements had been published over the past four days inviting private carriers to operate on the route, and all licensed private airlines had been allowed to provide services. Chartered flights had also been approved to maximize the number of pilgrims able to travel safely.

Khawaja Asif said these measures were aimed at offering maximum facilities while avoiding the security hazards of road travel. He urged potential operators and the market to take full advantage of the permissions granted.

The minister further said that during the recent visit of the Iranian president to Pakistan, the matter had also been discussed, and Iran had allowed an additional flight to facilitate the movement of Pakistani pilgrims. “I want to assure the House and the people across Pakistan that the government is fully committed to ensuring safe, comfortable, and timely transportation for all Arbaeen pilgrims,” he added.

