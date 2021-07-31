Azhar Qadir Memon Appointed As Administrator Of HMC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 09:58 PM
Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has posted Azhar Qadir Memon as Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), according to a notification issued on Friday
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has posted Azhar Qadir Memon as Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), according to a notification issued on Friday.
Memon, a Superintending Engineer posted previously at Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department, is replacing Altaf Hussain Sario in the HMC.