Azhar Qadir Memon appointed as Administrator of HMC

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has posted Azhar Qadir Memon as Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), according to a notification issued on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has posted Azhar Qadir Memon as Administrator of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), according to a notification issued on Friday.

Memon, a Superintending Engineer posted previously at Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Department, is replacing Altaf Hussain Sario in the HMC.