Azma condoles demise of DGPR cameraman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has expressed her deep sense of sorrow over the death of DGPR Cameraman Asghar Ali.

While expressing her heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family, she acknowledged that Asghar Ali rendered invaluable services as a cameraman in DGPR.

Asghar Chishti’s professional services rendered in the production and other affairs will be remembered for long.