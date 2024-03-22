Azma Condoles Demise Of DGPR Cameraman
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has expressed her deep sense of sorrow over the death of DGPR Cameraman Asghar Ali
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has expressed her deep sense of sorrow over the death of DGPR Cameraman Asghar Ali.
While expressing her heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family, she acknowledged that Asghar Ali rendered invaluable services as a cameraman in DGPR.
Asghar Chishti’s professional services rendered in the production and other affairs will be remembered for long.
Recent Stories
Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas
Senegal presidential candidates hold final rallies ahead of vote
Flag change on new England football kit causes uproar
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days
Berlin says German FA lacks 'patriotism' for dropping Adidas
Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad
New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime
PM, Saudi Fund delegation discuss development projects
Rain likely at isolated places in KP, central Punjab, northern Balochistan
Stock listing offers windfall for Trump as bond deadline looms
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Planning minister calls for 'proactive approach' in disaster management6 minutes ago
-
LHC says factories' power disconnections should be cut off for causing pollution6 minutes ago
-
HDA warns housing schemes to pay due charges in seven days4 minutes ago
-
Man dies as kite string slit his throat in Faisalabad4 minutes ago
-
New DIG Mirpurkhas range vows to eliminate crime4 minutes ago
-
PM, Saudi Fund delegation discuss development projects4 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony at Quaid e Azam House on Pakistan Day3 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari seeks USAID support for Pakistan's conservation initiatives3 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary suspends MD WASA for misconduct, bad performance41 minutes ago
-
Chandka Medical college starts trees plantation week41 minutes ago
-
More than 6 million acres of land in country affected by salinity: Experts41 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK ministers discuss bilateral ties42 minutes ago