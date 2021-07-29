MANAMA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) , July 29 (APP):Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa here on Thursday acknowledged Pakistan's close cooperation to Bahrain for the development of its defence and security capabilities.

The crown prince, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of his country, in a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also expressed appreciation for the contribution made by the Pakistani diaspora towards Bahrain's progress and economic development.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the importance of strong political and security linkages to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of economy and trade, the Foreign Office said.

He also stressed exploring new areas of cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

On behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the foreign minister conveyed sincere felicitations and best wishes to the Crown Prince on his appointment as the prime minister of Bahrain.

On close bilateral ties between Pakistan and Bahrain, the foreign minister underlined that the relations were deep-rooted in shared history and cultural affinities, that nourished through growing economic linkages and close people-to-people contacts.

The foreign minister extended the invitation, on behalf of the Prime Minister, to the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Pakistan and Bahrain remain committed to further augmenting the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.