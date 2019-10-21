UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Chief Minister Approves Hub's Eastern Bypass Project At Cost Of Rs 148.7m

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:07 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister approves Hub's Eastern Bypass project at cost of Rs 148.7m

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has approved Eastern Bypass project of worth Rs 148.7 million for Industrial City Hub which would provide alternative route to Industrial Zone Hub Traffic for ensuring resolving traffic problems in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has approved Eastern Bypass project of worth Rs 148.7 million for Industrial City Hub which would provide alternative route to Industrial Zone Hub Traffic for ensuring resolving traffic problems in the area.

This was said by Xen of Communication and Works (C&W) Department Lasbella, Behram Gachki in a briefing that government of Balochistan has approved the project for linking Industrial City Hub to Sakran with Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD) Highway to National Highway-25 (N-25 ) on priority basis, said press release issued here.

He said several projects for progressing of Lasbella district, its Industrial Zone Hub areas and Eastern Bypass Plan were approved by Chief Minister Balochistan for ensuring growth of the areas, saying Industrial City of Balochistan has become a symbol of manufacturing development.

Behram Gichki mentioned work orders have also been issued for implementation of the project and constructions work would be commenced soon for welfare of public in the area, adding Chief Minister Balochistan has approved this important project at cost of Rs 148.700 million.

"About Rs,50 million funds has been released for implementation of the project during current financial year", he said added this project would provide an alternative route to the industrial zone traffic in Hub City which was prolong demand of local people and Industrialists.

He said present government led by Chief Minister Balochsitan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was making to ensure on implementation of the same development projects in Lasbella and its Industrial Hub area which he had promised to the people of his constituency during campaign of general election.

