Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo thanks PM for payment of Balochistan's dues soon

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the immediate payment of Balochistan's dues to Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and the formation of a parliamentary committee to resolve other long-standing issues related to the federation of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for the immediate payment of Balochistan's dues to Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and the formation of a parliamentary committee to resolve other long-standing issues related to the federation of the province.

The Chief Minister said that the manner in which the Prime Minister has focused on the problems of Balochistan with goodwill and seriousness was very welcome and would prove to be the road map for the development of Balochistan.

He said he wanted to personally visit Islamabad to thank the Prime Minister, but due to his ill health, he could not go to Islamabad immediately, however, soon he would meet the Prime Minister in that regard.

The CM said that the Prime Minister's decisions and announcements regarding Balochistan are an example of his statesmanship and being a visionary leader.

The manner in which the Prime Minister is trying to solve the economic problems facing Pakistan is unprecedented in the past, he added.

Bizenjo said that the credit for the 18th Amendment went to former President Asif Ali Zardari, who asserted his right over the powers and resources of the provinces, but unfortunately, the provinces were still facing problems due to the non-implementation of the 18th Amendment in true letter and spirit.

For the solution of which more concrete steps need to be taken, he said adding that in the past, meetings at the Federal level regarding Balochistan were nothing more than sitting, talking, and dismissing.

He said that however, we were sure that the committee established by the Prime Minister would prepare serious and workable recommendations for all the unresolved problems of Balochistan, the implementation of which would bring far-reaching results.

