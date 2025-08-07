Balochistan Games to be started on Aug 12 in connection with Independence Day: Dura Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Balochistan Dura Baloch and Director General (DG) Sports Yasir Bazai on Thursday said that Balochistan Games would be started from August 12 in connection with the Independence Day celebrations, during which various sports competitions to be organized.

Addressing a meeting of the officers of the Sports Department to review the preparations for the Balochistan Games, they said that this was the second major sports event after the successful organization of the All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Gold Cup Football Tournament 2025.

The Secretary said that on the special directive of the Chief Minister Balochistan and the Sports Advisor, sports were being promoted in the province to attract the youth towards healthy activities.

“The Balochistan Games will be held on August 12 at Ayub Sports Complex, Quetta”, she said and added that during the Balochistan Games, athletics, bodybuilding, karate, volleyball, boxing, badminton, cricket, football, table tennis and other sports competitions would be organized, in which young players from all over Balochistan could participate.

She said that new talent could emerge during the Balochistan Games saying that there is no dearth of talent among the youth of Balochistan and if they are provided with proper sports opportunities, they could bring glory not only to Balochistan but also to Pakistan.

She said that the Sports Department was not only striving for the promotion of sports but was also creating opportunities for the training, fitness and confidence building of the youth which would have far-reaching results.

The Secretary said that various cultural demonstrations, march pasts, music and traditional dances should also be presented in the opening ceremony, which could fully reflect the culture of Balochistan.

Balochistan Games is not only a sports event but it is an important effort for the development of youth, promotion of peace and creation of a healthy society, she mentioned.