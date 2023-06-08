Balochistan Governor for improving quality knowledge in higher education institutions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday said that measures would be taken to improve quality of education in higher education institutions and promote research activities.

He said that if we do not pay serious attention to all the public sector universities in Balochistan to generate their own resources and make them financially self-sufficient, it would be difficult to run all the higher education institutions of the province in the coming times.

We cannot move forward without creating harmony with modern science and technology, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the academic staff, presiding over the review meeting and interacting with the teachers and students on the occasion of his visit to the University of Turbat.

Vice Chancellor University of Turbat Professor Dr. John Muhammad, Commissioner Makran Division Agha Faisal, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Abdul Nasir Dotani, senior teachers and administrative officers of the university were also present on this occasion.

Besides, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar inaugurated the first phase of the data center and 1000 kilowatt solar project at the University of Turbat.

He urged the male and female students of the University of Turbat to use all their hidden abilities to acquire modern education and bring positive change to society.

He said that we needed to create an environment in our educational institutions where the trends of innovation and self-reliance could be made stable to achieve this goal, there was an urgent need to create familiarity with modern technology and make full use of the available resources.

The Governor said that the purpose of bringing the electricity system to the solar system was actually to overcome the energy crisis and make the University of Turbat financially self-sufficient.

He appreciated the tireless efforts of Vice Chancellor Dr. John Muhammad and his entire team.

Earlier, Governor Balochistan also planted a sapling in the premises of the university. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad thanked Governor Balochistan for his support and special interest.