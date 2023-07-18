Balochistan govt achieves significant success in a short period of time: Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah

The Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Tuesday said under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the provincial government has achieved significant success in a short period of time

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :The Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Tuesday said under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the provincial government has achieved significant success in a short period of time.

She said, in a statement, according to the wishes and aspirations of the people, historic decisions were made to protect the rights and interests of Balochistan, will be remembered for a long time.

During the tenure of Quddus Bizenjo, the historical agreement of Reko Diq has been inked, providing employment opportunities to the youth of the province, she added.

The spokesperson said the CM has also ordered the elimination of unnecessary check posts to restore people's confidence and self-respect.

Farah said the government had conducted a fair and transparent local body elections and census.

The manner in which the chief minister kept the opposition and political leadership on board in the implementation of important provincial affairs and policy-making decisions is unprecedented, she said.

Farah said Chief Minister Bizenjo used his political insight and leadership skills to promote an atmosphere of political understanding. He always welcomed quality and constructive criticism and improve the service delivery of the government and carried out government affairs according to the facts on the ground, she added.

She said Quddus Bizenjo emphasized on the solution of real problems instead of giving preference to appearances and artificial things and added that the CM has announced the development project will be inaugurated by someone from the masses, the spokesperson added.