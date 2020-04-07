UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Govt Approves 1,400 Posts For Doctors, Paramedics To Combat COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:08 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said the provincial government had approved more than 1,400 posts for doctors and paramedics to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said the provincial government had approved more than 1,400 posts for doctors and paramedics to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a tweet, he said the new appointments announced in health department was showing the seriousness of the provincial government for providing best healthcare facilities to the masses. The government had been working to provide protection equipments to the doctors in a bid to resolve their concerns.

The government was working to fulfill all of its promises and ensuring basics needs of the public, he added.

Criticizing the previous governments, Jam Kamal said; "If health system was improved in the previous regimes, then we would have not witnessed all these issues today".

The health sector of Balochistan remained in the hands of mafias that still wanted to control it, he mentioned.

The Young Doctor Association (YDA) should not be used against anyone, he said and added the locking up of the office of medical superintendent by the YDA was an inappropriate step.

The chief minister added that he had personally met with the representatives of YDA and assured them the resolution of the contract of doctors and advertizing of new vacancies.

