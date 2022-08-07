UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Govt Condemns Malicious Campaign Against State Institutions On Social Media

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Balochistan govt condemns malicious campaign against state institutions on social media

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesperson of Balochistan government Farah Azeem Shah on Sunday strongly condemned the malicious campaign against the state institutions on social media, termed it baseless and fabricated.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the elements who had launched a campaign on social media against the security institutions over Lasbela helicopter crash incident were pursuing the agenda of enemies.

She said national heroes were martyred in helicopter crash whose sacrifices would never be forgotten and all the people of Balochistan would stand with Pakistan army on this occasion of grief.

Talking about the no gate-keeping process of information on social media, she said that instead of sharing random news on social media, every Pakistani should confirm the information first before sharing it on any forum.

Conveying the message of Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo she said Pakistan was facing great internal and external challenges which needed to be address through national unity and harmony.

She said that CM Balochistan was ready to become a bridge between all political parties of Pakistan for national consensus as it was the need of hour to unite the whole nation on a same page.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister Army Social Media Farah Same Lasbela Sunday All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

8 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

17 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

17 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.