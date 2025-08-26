Balochistan Govt Expands Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund Program
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Balochistan government has expanded its flagship program of Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund (BAEF) to provide free, life-saving medical treatment to low-income and deserving patients across the province.
Administered by the Department of Social Welfare, the initiative is being hailed as a transformative step for families burdened by the soaring costs of advanced medical care. With a substantial allocation of Rs. 7 billion, the fund is currently supporting Rs. 90 million worth of treatment cases each month.
The BPEF covers a wide spectrum of serious health conditions, including cancer, liver and kidney transplants, cardiac diseases and thalassemia.
The social welfare initiative apart is its zero-cost treatment model, removing financial barriers for those who need care the most.
Since its launch, the program has grown steadily, delivering thousands of treatments through both public and private hospitals. Strategic partnerships with leading healthcare institutions ensure timely, high-quality services for approved cases.
Social welfare experts and civil society organizations have praised the initiative as a progressive and compassionate model, urging other provinces to replicate its success. Looking ahead, the government has signaled plans to expand coverage to additional diseases and extend outreach to remote and rural communities, reinforcing its commitment to leaving no one behind.
