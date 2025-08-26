Open Menu

SC Rejects Agreement Between Parties Through Video Link In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the agreement between the heirs and the accused through the video link in a murder case.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi heard the issue of consent between the accused and heirs in a murder case.

During hearing, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that it cannot be confirmed through video link whether the heirs of the deceased entered into the consent under pressure or of their own free will.

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan remarked that unless the relatives of the deceased appear in the sessions court in person and confirm the consent, there is no consent. If the process of confirming consent through video link is started, the entire system will be compromised, he said.

The court adjourned the hearing of the Asif Ali vs State case for a month.

