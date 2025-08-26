Galiyat Roads Reopened After Landslides, Restoration Work Continues
GALIYAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The main highway in Galiyat, blocked due to landslides during recent monsoon rains, has been cleared and reopened on Tuesday for traffic under the supervision of Director General of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), Shahrukh Ali.
According to GDA office Galiyat, restoration efforts across the region are moving swiftly with Field Incharge of GDA Circle One and Two, Sardar Shaukat Iqbal, leading the operation to repair and reopen link roads.
Most of these roads have already been restored and work continues on the remaining routes.
Following instructions from MNA Ali Asghar, Provincial Minister Nazir Abbasi and MPA Rajab Abbasi, a special cell was set up to manage road restoration in areas affected by floods and landslides.
GDA staff and machinery are actively working in Union Council Bagan, Tajwal, Barian, Khanspur, Ayubia, and other key locations including Circle Bakot, Nathia Gali, Keri Pasala, Nagri Bala Bagnotar and Har Nhoo.
Field Incharge GDA, Sardar Shaukat Iqbal confirmed that all major tourist routes are now open for all types of traffic and that GDA teams remain on high alert for any emergency.
He assured that remaining link roads will be restored soon and that GDA is committed to providing full support to locals and tourists during relief operations.
Local elders praised Sardar Shaukat Iqbal for his dedication and timely supervision, crediting him for the successful reopening of roads across Galiyat.
