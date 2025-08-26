DC Mirpurkhas emphasizes role of mosque muezzins, UC chairmen in anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has highlighted the crucial role of mosque muezzins and Union Council chairmen on Tuesday in the success of the anti-polio campaign.

According to APP correspondent, he stressed that their strong connections with local communities make them vital in ensuring the campaign's success.

Dr.

Khan emphasized that eradicating the polio virus is a collective responsibility, and every individual must play their part in protecting the future generations from permanent disability. UC chairmen and muezzins assured their full cooperation to make the anti-polio drive successful.

Wall clocks were distributed among muezzins who had actively contributed to the previous polio campaign, recognizing their efforts.

