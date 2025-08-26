DC Mirpurkhas Emphasizes Role Of Mosque Muezzins, UC Chairmen In Anti-polio Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MIRPUKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Rashid Masood Khan has highlighted the crucial role of mosque muezzins and Union Council chairmen on Tuesday in the success of the anti-polio campaign.
According to APP correspondent, he stressed that their strong connections with local communities make them vital in ensuring the campaign's success.
Dr.
Khan emphasized that eradicating the polio virus is a collective responsibility, and every individual must play their part in protecting the future generations from permanent disability. UC chairmen and muezzins assured their full cooperation to make the anti-polio drive successful.
Wall clocks were distributed among muezzins who had actively contributed to the previous polio campaign, recognizing their efforts.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan govt expands Balochistan Awami Endowment Fund program36 seconds ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas emphasizes role of mosque muezzins, UC chairmen in anti-polio campaign39 seconds ago
-
SC rejects agreement between parties through video link in murder case10 minutes ago
-
6 suspects arrested, liquor & arms recovered11 minutes ago
-
Bhakkar police arrest two accused for uploading pictures with weapons on social media11 minutes ago
-
Socio-economic survey launched in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera conducts emergency training session for teachers, students11 minutes ago
-
Police take action against ASI for traffic violations11 minutes ago
-
Galiyat roads reopened after landslides, restoration work continues20 minutes ago
-
2-member robbers’ gang, 2 bike lifters busted20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Larkana calls for collective efforts to eradicate polio21 minutes ago
-
12 more tour operators withdraw cases against Hajj quota21 minutes ago