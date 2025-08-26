Open Menu

6 Suspects Arrested, Liquor & Arms Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police during operations in different areas have taken six suspects into custody, recovering liquor and illegal weapons along with ammunition from them.

According to the police spokesman on Tuesday, the Race Course Police detained two accused and recovered 10 liters of liquor, and arms and ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, the Sadiqabad and Dhamial Police arrested one suspect accused recovering 5 litres of liquor from the two, while the Civil Lines Police recovered a bottle of liquor from an accused.

Likewise, the Taxila Police detained one person with arms and ammunition.

