Rescue 1122 Dera Conducts Emergency Training Session For Teachers, Students
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan’s training wing organized a comprehensive training session at the Secondary and Primary education Foundation on Tuesday.
The session, organized under the special directives of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah, was aimed to enhance preparedness among teachers and students under the supervision of professional rescuers.
During the training, the participants were given practical demonstrations on handling emergencies, including first aid, firefighting techniques, emergency evacuation, and immediate response during accidents.
In light of the ongoing monsoon rains and potential flood risks, Rescue 1122 officials also conducted a special awareness session focused on flood safety measures, early assessment of water flow, timely evacuation to safe locations, and rescue operations in affected areas.
District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasihullah stated that Rescue 1122 is not only fully prepared to respond to emergencies but is also committed to raising public awareness and building community resilience against natural disasters. He emphasized that such training initiatives will significantly help reduce loss of lives and property in the future.
He urged upon the public to strictly follow safety guidelines during heavy rains and floods, and to immediately dial 1122 in case of any emergency.
