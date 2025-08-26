Bhakkar Police Arrest Two Accused For Uploading Pictures With Weapons On Social Media
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Bhakkar police have arrested two individuals on Tuesday for uploading and displaying pictures with weapons on social media.
According to APP correspondent, SDPO Sadar Bhakkar Mansoor Ahmed Khan led the operation, which resulted in the recovery of an 8MM Kalashnikov rifle and a 30-bore pistol.
The accused, Maysam Shahzad and Muhammad Adil, were arrested and cases were registered against them under provisions related to illegal weapons and display of weapons.
Police took the weapons into their custody and both accused were sent to jail.
