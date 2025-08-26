Police take action against ASI for traffic violations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Bahawalpur police have taken disciplinary action against one of their own officials for violating traffic rules, including driving a motorcycle without a registration number plate and failing to wear a helmet.

According to a police spokesperson, District Police Officer (DPO) Bahawalpur took notice of a video circulating on social media that showed Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Azhar Javed riding a motorcycle in violation of traffic laws. The ASI, who was previously posted at Sadar Police Station, was found riding without a helmet and on a motorcycle lacking a registration plate.

Following the incident, the DPO directed ASI Azhar Javed to report to the Police Lines as part of administrative action. Additionally, a fine of Rs 2,500 was imposed for the violations.

The spokesperson further stated that the ASI committed multiple traffic offenses, including operating an unregistered vehicle, riding without a helmet, and pillion riding. The police department emphasized that no one is above the law, and internal accountability remains a top priority.