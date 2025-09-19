Balochistan Govt Reaffirms Commitment To Higher Education Funding
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Balochistan government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening higher education financing, as the Universities Finance Commission convened a key meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Finance and Minerals Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, alongside Co-Chair and Provincial Minister for Education Raheela Hameed Khan.
The meeting was attended by senior officials including Education Secretary Saleh Muhammad Baloch, Special Secretary of Finance Jahangir Kakar, and vice-chancellors from universities across the province.
Minister Shoaib Nosherwani acknowledged the pressing financial challenges faced by higher education institutions, assuring stakeholders that the government is actively working toward sustainable solutions.
He noted that a substantial portion of salary-related issues has already been resolved, and efforts are underway to address pension liabilities and other operational concerns.
In a show of consensus, all university vice-chancellors pledged support for the financial policies to be formulated by the provincial government.
Finance Minister Shoaib Nosherwani emphasized the development of a long-term strategy to ensure stability in funding for salaries, pensions, and operational costs.
Both ministers underscored the importance of investing in education within the province’s available resources, highlighting the transformative impact of modern science and technology. They noted that recent innovations have revolutionized multiple sectors, offering immense benefits to society.
Participants unanimously reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing the quality and performance of higher education institutions in Balochistan. The meeting concluded with a shared vision of progress, innovation, and academic excellence as key drivers of national development.
