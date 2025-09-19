Raja Pervez Ashraf visits Chiniot Chamber of Commerce, distributes relief materials

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday visited the Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he congratulated the chamber's leaders, including Group Leader Haji Muhammad Naeem Fakhri and President Fahad Naeem Fakhri, on their success.

Ashraf praised the region's furniture manufacturing industry, which has earned a global reputation.

During his visit, he met with the newly elected President of the Furniture Association, Qaiser Shahzad Hambar, and acknowledged the business community's efforts.

Ashraf's visit focused on providing relief to flood victims in Chiniot. He distributed relief materials among the affected people and inspected flood-affected areas with Syed Inayat Ali Shah and Syed Hassan Murtaza.

The former prime minister also highlighted the devastating impact of the floods on local farmers, whose land, livestock, and homes were severely damaged.

He strongly emphasized the need for immediate assistance to alleviate their suffering.

During his visit, Pervez Ashraf mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto had requested the Prime Minister to waive electricity bills for flood victims and provide them with necessary support.

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fahad Naeem Fakhri, and the newly elected President of the Furniture Association, Qaiser Shahzad Hambar, thanked Raja Pervez Ashraf for his visit and presented him with gifts.

