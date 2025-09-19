Open Menu

Raja Pervez Ashraf Visits Chiniot Chamber Of Commerce, Distributes Relief Materials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Raja Pervez Ashraf visits Chiniot Chamber of Commerce, distributes relief materials

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday visited the Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he congratulated the chamber's leaders, including Group Leader Haji Muhammad Naeem Fakhri and President Fahad Naeem Fakhri, on their success.

Ashraf praised the region's furniture manufacturing industry, which has earned a global reputation.

During his visit, he met with the newly elected President of the Furniture Association, Qaiser Shahzad Hambar, and acknowledged the business community's efforts.

Ashraf's visit focused on providing relief to flood victims in Chiniot. He distributed relief materials among the affected people and inspected flood-affected areas with Syed Inayat Ali Shah and Syed Hassan Murtaza.

The former prime minister also highlighted the devastating impact of the floods on local farmers, whose land, livestock, and homes were severely damaged.

He strongly emphasized the need for immediate assistance to alleviate their suffering.

During his visit, Pervez Ashraf mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto had requested the Prime Minister to waive electricity bills for flood victims and provide them with necessary support.

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fahad Naeem Fakhri, and the newly elected President of the Furniture Association, Qaiser Shahzad Hambar, thanked Raja Pervez Ashraf for his visit and presented him with gifts.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

60 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

1 hour ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

1 hour ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

2 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

2 hours ago
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

3 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

3 hours ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan