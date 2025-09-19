Raja Pervez Ashraf Visits Chiniot Chamber Of Commerce, Distributes Relief Materials
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf on Friday visited the Chiniot Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he congratulated the chamber's leaders, including Group Leader Haji Muhammad Naeem Fakhri and President Fahad Naeem Fakhri, on their success.
Ashraf praised the region's furniture manufacturing industry, which has earned a global reputation.
During his visit, he met with the newly elected President of the Furniture Association, Qaiser Shahzad Hambar, and acknowledged the business community's efforts.
Ashraf's visit focused on providing relief to flood victims in Chiniot. He distributed relief materials among the affected people and inspected flood-affected areas with Syed Inayat Ali Shah and Syed Hassan Murtaza.
The former prime minister also highlighted the devastating impact of the floods on local farmers, whose land, livestock, and homes were severely damaged.
He strongly emphasized the need for immediate assistance to alleviate their suffering.
During his visit, Pervez Ashraf mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto had requested the Prime Minister to waive electricity bills for flood victims and provide them with necessary support.
President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fahad Naeem Fakhri, and the newly elected President of the Furniture Association, Qaiser Shahzad Hambar, thanked Raja Pervez Ashraf for his visit and presented him with gifts.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad IT Park to generate 10,000 jobs5 minutes ago
-
Pb CM launches Electric Bus Service in Sargodha5 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal a beauty salon over PoS violation5 minutes ago
-
Raja Pervez Ashraf visits Chiniot Chamber of Commerce, distributes relief materials5 minutes ago
-
CNS inaugurates new building Dental College, Hospital5 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Qasim Noon discuss flood situation5 minutes ago
-
Italian ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production5 minutes ago
-
Two more held in hawala-hundi crimes15 minutes ago
-
Scaling up availability of quality seed imperative to address food security concerns: experts15 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for 8 accused in May 9 cases15 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter15 minutes ago
-
Dr Samina Afzal named BZU Dean of Pharmacy15 minutes ago