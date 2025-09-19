Islamabad IT Park To Generate 10,000 Jobs
September 19, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The under-construction IT Park in Islamabad is set to create 10,000 job opportunities for the country’s youth, with physical progress reaching 71 per cent.
According to an official of the Ministry of IT, the landmark project is being developed with a $76.3 million loan from South Korea, secured on highly concessional terms.
He said the foundation stone of an IT park in Islamabad, assisted by Korea, was laid in Chak Shahzad to fulfil Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘Digital Pakistan’ vision.
It will also facilitate technology transfer through industry and academia linkages, support technology commercialisation, link tertiary education with production, promote research and development, and enhance IT exports and industry competitiveness.”
“The Islamabad IT Park will consist of a twelve-story building (including two basements or ground floors plus ten stories) with a covered area of 66,893 square meters. Initially, it will provide office space for around 120 start-ups and small to medium enterprises, along with other facilities such as testing laboratories, classrooms, an industry-academia linkage centre, and an auditorium,” he added.
Built to international standards, the park will provide state-of-the-art facilities to attract global companies, enhance exports, and strengthen Pakistan’s IT ecosystem. “Both Islamabad and Karachi IT Parks are being funded by South Korea, reflecting growing international confidence in Pakistan’s technology sector,” the official said.
Despite initial challenges such as heavy rains, import restrictions, and economic pressures, the Islamabad IT Park has successfully stayed within its allocated budget of $76.3 million, with an additional $12.5 million from PSDP.
Most of the construction work is expected to be finalised by December 31, 2025.
Once operational, the park will serve as a hub for innovation, investment, and employment, marking a major step forward in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.
