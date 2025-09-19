CNS Inaugurates New Building Dental College, Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf, inaugurated the newly constructed building of Bahria University Dental College and Hospital here at Bahria University Health Sciences Campus.
The ceremony marked a major milestone in the institution’s pursuit of excellence in healthcare and education, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy).
Addressing the ceremony, the Naval Chief expressed deep satisfaction over the establishment of state-of-the-art facility and lauded Bahria University’s dedicated efforts in promoting health sciences education.
He expressed confidence in the institution’s ability to produce ethical and competent dental professionals who are committed to national service.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials of Pakistan Navy and distinguished members of the medical, dental, and allied health sciences fraternity.
