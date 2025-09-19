Sargodha University Postpones Exams Due To Rains
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The University of Sargodha has postponed the written examinations of its affiliated colleges owing to heavy rains and flooding, according to a statement issued by the Controller of Examinations here on Friday.
Meanwhile, the university announced the schedule for the first annual supplementary examinations 2025 of MA/MSc Part-I & II, compartment/division improvement, and composite (division/marks improvement) under the annual system.
Candidates meeting the required criteria may submit online admission forms for MA English, urdu, Islamic Studies, Pakistan Studies, History, Political Science, International Relations, Economics, Arabic, Punjabi and MSc Mathematics.
The last date for submitting admission forms with a single fee is September 26, 2025, with double fee September 30, and triple fee October 3.
For MA/MSc Part-I, the single, double and triple fees are Rs4,350, Rs8,700 and Rs13,050, respectively, while for Part-II the fees are Rs4,650, Rs9,300 and Rs13,950. For MA composite, the single fee is Rs12,000, double Rs24,000 and triple Rs36,000; for MSc composite, Rs13,000, Rs26,000 and Rs39,000, respectively.
Candidates would submit admission forms via the university portal http://annual.su.edu.pk/Admissions, while examination rules are available on http://su.edu.pk.
The announcement clarified that this would be the last MA/MSc examination under the annual system.
