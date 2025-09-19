Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Qasim Noon discuss flood situation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications and President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan, during his visit to Multan, met Member National Assembly and Chairman Kashmir Committee Rana Qasim Noon at his residence in Shujaabad.

The two leaders discussed the devastation caused by floods in south Punjab and reviewed the prevailing situation in the region. They expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and the widespread damage to crops, stressing the urgent need for long-term, sustainable measures to avert such disasters in the future. Abdul Aleem Khan stated that all departments concerned must fulfill their responsibilities effectively, protective embankments should be strengthened, and advance preparedness ensured to mitigate flood risks.

Rana Qasim Noon warmly welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan’s second visit to Multan within a week and particularly appreciated the timely actions taken by the National Highway Authority in safeguarding communities from the impact of floods.

During the meeting, both leaders also exchanged views on the current national and political situation. They termed the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defense Agreement a landmark development and discussed various national issues of importance. Additionally, they reviewed the flood situation in Jalalpur Pirwala and adjoining areas of Multan, along with ongoing rehabilitation efforts for the affected population.