Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Qasim Noon Discuss Flood Situation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications and President of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan, during his visit to Multan, met Member National Assembly and Chairman Kashmir Committee Rana Qasim Noon at his residence in Shujaabad.
The two leaders discussed the devastation caused by floods in south Punjab and reviewed the prevailing situation in the region. They expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and the widespread damage to crops, stressing the urgent need for long-term, sustainable measures to avert such disasters in the future. Abdul Aleem Khan stated that all departments concerned must fulfill their responsibilities effectively, protective embankments should be strengthened, and advance preparedness ensured to mitigate flood risks.
Rana Qasim Noon warmly welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan’s second visit to Multan within a week and particularly appreciated the timely actions taken by the National Highway Authority in safeguarding communities from the impact of floods.
During the meeting, both leaders also exchanged views on the current national and political situation. They termed the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defense Agreement a landmark development and discussed various national issues of importance. Additionally, they reviewed the flood situation in Jalalpur Pirwala and adjoining areas of Multan, along with ongoing rehabilitation efforts for the affected population.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad IT Park to generate 10,000 jobs4 minutes ago
-
Pb CM launches Electric Bus Service in Sargodha4 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal a beauty salon over PoS violation4 minutes ago
-
Raja Pervez Ashraf visits Chiniot Chamber of Commerce, distributes relief materials4 minutes ago
-
CNS inaugurates new building Dental College, Hospital4 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Qasim Noon discuss flood situation4 minutes ago
-
Italian ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production4 minutes ago
-
Two more held in hawala-hundi crimes14 minutes ago
-
Scaling up availability of quality seed imperative to address food security concerns: experts14 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for 8 accused in May 9 cases14 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter14 minutes ago
-
Dr Samina Afzal named BZU Dean of Pharmacy14 minutes ago