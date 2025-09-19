ATC extends Shah Mehmood’s interim bail in multiple cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in several May-9 cases, including torching of the PML-N office and setting a container ablaze at Kalma Chowk.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings and granted an extension in five bail petitions until October 31, while directing the counsels to present arguments on the next hearing. Qureshi’s jail warrant papers were also submitted before the court.

Separately, Administrative Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the Qureshi’s bail petitions in Jinnah House attack and Askari Tower attack cases and extended interim bail until October 6.

Earlier, Qureshi’s interim bails had been dismissed due to his arrest but were later restored on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Meanwhile, ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill adjourned the hearing of post-arrest bail petitions filed by PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in three cases linked to the May 9 riots.

The court postponed the hearing until September 23, directing the lawyers to present their arguments on the next date. Advocate Rana Muddasir Umar appeared on behalf of Qureshi.

Qureshi has filed bail pleas in cases pertaining to the burning of police vehicles in Mughalpura, Zaman Park, and near Jinnah House.