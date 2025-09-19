Tax Authorities Seal A Beauty Salon Over PoS Violation
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1 (RTO-1) sealed a multi-storey beauty salon at Tariq Road on Friday over PoS violation and took the salon's record in custody to estimate the total Sales Tax evasion.
The RTO-1 carried out the action under the Sales Tax Rules 2006, “owing to the salon's non-integration with FBR's PoS invoicing system that led to substantial evasion of Sales Tax”, said a statement issued here.
The RTO-1 authorities vowed to continue actions against PoS violations in their jurisdiction and take stringent legal actions against the violators. They also urged the trading community to strictly adhere to the PoS regulations.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad IT Park to generate 10,000 jobs2 minutes ago
-
Pb CM launches Electric Bus Service in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal a beauty salon over PoS violation2 minutes ago
-
Raja Pervez Ashraf visits Chiniot Chamber of Commerce, distributes relief materials2 minutes ago
-
CNS inaugurates new building Dental College, Hospital2 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Qasim Noon discuss flood situation2 minutes ago
-
Italian ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production2 minutes ago
-
Two more held in hawala-hundi crimes12 minutes ago
-
Scaling up availability of quality seed imperative to address food security concerns: experts12 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for 8 accused in May 9 cases12 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter12 minutes ago
-
Dr Samina Afzal named BZU Dean of Pharmacy12 minutes ago