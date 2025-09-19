Tax authorities seal a beauty salon over PoS violation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal board of Revenue’s Regional Tax Office 1 (RTO-1) sealed a multi-storey beauty salon at Tariq Road on Friday over PoS violation and took the salon's record in custody to estimate the total Sales Tax evasion.

The RTO-1 carried out the action under the Sales Tax Rules 2006, “owing to the salon's non-integration with FBR's PoS invoicing system that led to substantial evasion of Sales Tax”, said a statement issued here.

The RTO-1 authorities vowed to continue actions against PoS violations in their jurisdiction and take stringent legal actions against the violators. They also urged the trading community to strictly adhere to the PoS regulations.