Pb CM Launches Electric Bus Service In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the modern electric bus service in Sargodha, announcing several key initiatives for the city's residents.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, she highlighted the government's commitment to improving public transportation and supporting flood-affected communities. She announced that 60 electric buses will operate in Sargodha city, with an additional 105 buses serving Sargodha Division.
Maryam Nawaz reiterated her government's commitment to providing free travel for women, the elderly, students, and individuals with disabilities. She announced compensation of Rs 1 million for homes completely destroyed in the floods and Rs 500,000 for partially damaged homes. The CM also pledged to launch a relief operation within two weeks to support affected communities.
She highlighted the government's efforts to provide advanced cancer treatment, including the installation of coblation machines in hospitals.
She announced plans to introduce cancer treatment in Sargodha in the second phase.
The chief minister highlighted the importance of healthcare services, noting the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, which will provide comprehensive cardiac care to residents. She said former three-time prime minister and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif would inaugurate the hospital after his return from abroad.
She pointed to the pakistan stock exchange's record-breaking performance and international recognition of the country's economic stability. She praised the strong relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, highlighting the historic welcome extended to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia.
The CM's announcements underscored the government's commitment to improving public services, supporting vulnerable communities, and promoting economic development in Punjab.
