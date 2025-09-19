Minister reviews flood losses at Agriculture Commission meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Friday that the recent floods have severely impacted the province’s agricultural economy.

Presiding over a meeting of the Agriculture Commission at Agriculture House, the minister reviewed the crop situation during and after the floods. He said that in light of the devastation, actionable recommendations from commission members would be implemented without delay.

Kirmani noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was personally monitoring flood relief and rescue operations on a daily basis and had assigned special duties to provincial ministers for timely assistance. “Floods have caused irreparable losses to human lives, livestock, and crops,” he said, adding that all available resources were being utilized to provide food, shelter, and healthcare to the victims.

He informed the meeting that livestock belonging to flood-affected families were being shifted to safe locations, vaccinated, and provided with medical treatment. Committees had been formed to assess crop damages, and the chief minister would soon announce a special relief package for the farming community.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said the department was actively supplying green fodder and feed for animals, while the activities of field formations were being closely monitored. Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar added that arrangements had been made to ensure provision of animal feed (Vanda) and silage for the livestock of flood-hit farmers.