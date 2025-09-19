Open Menu

Minister Reviews Flood Losses At Agriculture Commission Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Minister reviews flood losses at Agriculture Commission meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Friday that the recent floods have severely impacted the province’s agricultural economy.

Presiding over a meeting of the Agriculture Commission at Agriculture House, the minister reviewed the crop situation during and after the floods. He said that in light of the devastation, actionable recommendations from commission members would be implemented without delay.

Kirmani noted that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was personally monitoring flood relief and rescue operations on a daily basis and had assigned special duties to provincial ministers for timely assistance. “Floods have caused irreparable losses to human lives, livestock, and crops,” he said, adding that all available resources were being utilized to provide food, shelter, and healthcare to the victims.

He informed the meeting that livestock belonging to flood-affected families were being shifted to safe locations, vaccinated, and provided with medical treatment. Committees had been formed to assess crop damages, and the chief minister would soon announce a special relief package for the farming community.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said the department was actively supplying green fodder and feed for animals, while the activities of field formations were being closely monitored. Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar added that arrangements had been made to ensure provision of animal feed (Vanda) and silage for the livestock of flood-hit farmers.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

20 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

51 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

1 hour ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

2 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

2 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

3 hours ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

3 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan