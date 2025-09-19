Open Menu

CPO Holds Open Court In Mosque, Orders Immediate Redress Of Public Grievances

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM

CPO holds open court in mosque, orders immediate redress of public grievances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar and arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Jamia Masjid Umar Farooq in Green Town where he listened to citizens’ complaints and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO assured the participants that immediate and practical steps would be taken to resolve genuine grievances of the masses.

He said that similar open courts were being held across all police stations of the district to ensure speedy justice for the citizen.

He highlighted the purpose of open courts and said that it is first and foremost duty the police department to protect lives and property of citizens in addition to provide them justice without delay.

In this connection, open courts are being organized on regular basis to ensure public safety and redressal of their genuine grievances.

A large number of residents of the area participated in the open court and raised the issues ranging from local law and order challenges to personal grievances.

Many people expressed satisfaction over the prompt response of the CPO who issued directions on the spot to the relevant officers for necessary action on public complaints.

SP Madina Division, DSP Sargodha Road and other police officers were also present on the spot.

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

23 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

53 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

1 hour ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

2 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

2 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at E ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

3 hours ago
 UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India ..

UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA

3 hours ago
 Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfire ..

Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years

3 hours ago
 Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates cre ..

Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience

3 hours ago
 MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournamen ..

MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan