CPO Holds Open Court In Mosque, Orders Immediate Redress Of Public Grievances
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar and arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Jamia Masjid Umar Farooq in Green Town where he listened to citizens’ complaints and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution.
Speaking on the occasion, the CPO assured the participants that immediate and practical steps would be taken to resolve genuine grievances of the masses.
He said that similar open courts were being held across all police stations of the district to ensure speedy justice for the citizen.
He highlighted the purpose of open courts and said that it is first and foremost duty the police department to protect lives and property of citizens in addition to provide them justice without delay.
In this connection, open courts are being organized on regular basis to ensure public safety and redressal of their genuine grievances.
A large number of residents of the area participated in the open court and raised the issues ranging from local law and order challenges to personal grievances.
Many people expressed satisfaction over the prompt response of the CPO who issued directions on the spot to the relevant officers for necessary action on public complaints.
SP Madina Division, DSP Sargodha Road and other police officers were also present on the spot.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister reviews flood losses at Agriculture Commission meeting3 minutes ago
-
CPO holds open court in mosque, orders immediate redress of public grievances3 minutes ago
-
Inter Part-I results to be announced on October 153 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Shah Mehmood’s interim bail in multiple cases3 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University postpones exams due to rains3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt reaffirms commitment to higher education funding3 minutes ago
-
Islamabad IT Park to generate 10,000 jobs13 minutes ago
-
Pb CM launches Electric Bus Service in Sargodha13 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal a beauty salon over PoS violation13 minutes ago
-
Raja Pervez Ashraf visits Chiniot Chamber of Commerce, distributes relief materials13 minutes ago
-
CNS inaugurates new building Dental College, Hospital13 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Qasim Noon discuss flood situation13 minutes ago