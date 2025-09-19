CPO holds open court in mosque, orders immediate redress of public grievances

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar and arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) at Jamia Masjid Umar Farooq in Green Town where he listened to citizens’ complaints and issued on-the-spot orders for their resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPO assured the participants that immediate and practical steps would be taken to resolve genuine grievances of the masses.

He said that similar open courts were being held across all police stations of the district to ensure speedy justice for the citizen.

He highlighted the purpose of open courts and said that it is first and foremost duty the police department to protect lives and property of citizens in addition to provide them justice without delay.

In this connection, open courts are being organized on regular basis to ensure public safety and redressal of their genuine grievances.

A large number of residents of the area participated in the open court and raised the issues ranging from local law and order challenges to personal grievances.

Many people expressed satisfaction over the prompt response of the CPO who issued directions on the spot to the relevant officers for necessary action on public complaints.

SP Madina Division, DSP Sargodha Road and other police officers were also present on the spot.