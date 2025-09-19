Inter Part-I results to be announced on October 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad will announce the results of Intermediate Part-I (First Year, Class XI) Examinations 2025 here on October 15, 2025.

BISE spokesman said here on Friday that special ceremony would be held at 10 a.m. on October 15 to announce results.

He said that the results would be uploaded on board’s official website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by pressing button of the computer by the chief guest.

All necessary arrangements are being completed rapidly to announce Inter Part-I results in a most befitting ceremony in addition to ensuring utmost transparency and accuracy to avoid any chances of error, he added.