Balochistan govt to resolve issues at Pak-Iran Border: Domki

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that measures would be taken to resolve the problems and difficulties faced by the people and traders related to security and trade at the Pak-Iran border

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that measures would be taken to resolve the problems and difficulties faced by the people and traders related to security and trade at the Pak-Iran border.

He said this during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Reza Amiri Moghaddam discussed matters of mutual interest.

While talking to the Iranian Ambassador, Domki said that measures would be taken to resolve the problems and difficulties faced by the people and businessmen related to the security and trade issues of the two countries and the Pakistan-Iran border and would discuss the matters with the Federal government.

Delegations will be exchanged between Balochistan and Sistan businessmen to promote trade activities and resolve the problems.

He said that steps will be taken to resolve the problems mentioned by the Iranian ambassador.

At the end of the meeting, CM Domki and the Iranian Ambassador exchanged traditional gifts and souvenirs.