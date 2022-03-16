Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recruitment of DSPs in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Balochistan High Court (BHC) issued a preventive order on direct recruitment of DSPs and directed to Public Service Commission (PSC) to restrain from issuing advertisements of posts, here on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Rozi Khan Barich heard the petition which was filed in BHC for challenging directly recruitment of DSPs to seek stay of recruitment processes of same posts.

While Inspector Amir Nawaz Rana on behalf of inspectors of Police Department had filed a case before a two- member bench of Balochistan High Court.

The petitioner said inspectors have not been promoted for the last 14 years but the provincial government was taking measures to directly recruit on post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs).

"Inspectors have done masters, graduates, M,Phil and PhD holders, despite we had also completed advanced course from Police Training College Sariab Quetta and also meet all the criteria for promotion, the petitioner said.

The petitioner said police officers have approached to the apex court in view of the injustices in case of promotion.

A two-member bench of BHC including Chief Justice directed to Balochistan Public Service Commission to restrain from issuing advertisements for the recruitment of DSPs.

The Balochistan High Court has also issued notices to the parties for the next hearing.