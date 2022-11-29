Balochistan 'ready to host' 34th National Games: Secretary Sports

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Balochistan Mohammed Ishaq Jamali on Tuesday said that Balochistan was ready to host the 34th National Games, the dates of which will be announced soon.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Men's 3rd National Boxing Championship held in Quetta, he said that the work on the venues was in full swing.

The Secretary Sports said that there was no shortage of talent in sports players in the province, adding that after the successful boxing championship, the National Badminton Championship would be organised in Quetta in December.

He said that Balochistan province was credited with organising several mega events one after the other, for which the sports department was working day and night.

Director Pakistan Sports board Quetta Center Ali Raza, Director Youth Affairs Ijaz Hazara, and Balochistan Boxing Association President Sadiq Khan Achakzai were also present on the occasion.