UrduPoint.com

Balochistan 'ready To Host' 34th National Games: Secretary Sports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Balochistan 'ready to host' 34th National Games: Secretary Sports

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs, Balochistan Mohammed Ishaq Jamali on Tuesday said that Balochistan was ready to host the 34th National Games, the dates of which will be announced soon.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Men's 3rd National Boxing Championship held in Quetta, he said that the work on the venues was in full swing.

The Secretary Sports said that there was no shortage of talent in sports players in the province, adding that after the successful boxing championship, the National Badminton Championship would be organised in Quetta in December.

He said that Balochistan province was credited with organising several mega events one after the other, for which the sports department was working day and night.

Director Pakistan Sports board Quetta Center Ali Raza, Director Youth Affairs Ijaz Hazara, and Balochistan Boxing Association President Sadiq Khan Achakzai were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Balochistan Quetta Sports Badminton Sadiq Khan December Boxing

Recent Stories

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

1 hour ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

2 hours ago
 Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

3 hours ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.