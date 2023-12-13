Balochistan Secretary health visits Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital Kuchlak

Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Wednesday visited Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital (MMMH) Kuchlak

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Secretary Health Abdullah Khan on Wednesday visited Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital (MMMH) Kuchlak.

Project Director of Balochistan Human Capital Investment Project (BHCIP), Saqib Kakar, MS Mufti Mehmood Hospital Kuchlak Dr Abdullah Dotani, Section Officer Tahir Khan, and other assistants were present on this occasion.

MS Mufti Mahmood Hospital Kuchlak Dr. Abdullah Dotani gave a briefing to the Secretary of Health about the provision of health facilities in the hospital. Secretary Health also inspected other medical equipment provided by BHCIP to Mufti Mehmood Memorial Hospital (MMMH) Kuchlak.

The official reviewed various wards, the labor room, the Operation Theater, and the laboratory of the hospital. The Health Secretary expressed his satisfaction with the improvement in maternal and child health facilities. He also conveyed his pleasure over the steps taken by the Human Capital Investment Project to provide quality health facilities in Mufti Mahmood Hospital Kuchlak.

Mr Abdullah Khan said that the Balochistan Human Capital Investment Project aims to increase the utilization of quality preventive and essential treatment services provided at Primary and secondary-level health facilities in selected districts of Balochistan.