Baluchistan rolls out mega 'universal health program' to cover its 99% population: Liaquat Shahwani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Baluchistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said that the government under the vision of health reforms has rolled out a 'Mega Universal Health Program' which would benefit around 1.8 million families to cover its almost 99% per cent of population.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he said the government has launched multiple initiatives in health sector to to ensure best health services to the people of remote areas, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said like KP government universal health program in Baluchistan would revolutionize the health sector of the province and a large number of people would get benefit from this project.

He said provision of quality medicines in the hospitals, up-gradation of the health facilities, 761 basic health units, first cancer hospital, flats construction for doctors living in far flung areas and setting up 8 new teaching hospitals.

He mention that teaching faculty of the medical institutions, doctors, nurses and administrative staff of the hospitals and paramedics were the backbone of the healthcare delivery system.

He assured that the construction of the special facility for 'Cancer patients' will be completed at Quetta's soon, adding, a separate block for kids would also be established for the facilitation of patients.

He said historic first cancer hospital will be constructed at the cost of Rs1.7 billion in order to provide facilities to Balochistan citizens who were forced to travel other cities for getting medical treatment.

He said Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan would inaugurate the hospital. It would be the first of its kind, primarily focusing on diagnosis of the fatal disease, as many patients affected by cancer in the province were referred to this hospitals.

He further said almost 10 most Tele medicine centers would also be inaugurated in the various areas of the province, adding, provincial government has also launched a pilot program of telehealth facilities at various Basic Health Units (BHUs) to provide the best healthcare to the common masses.

Highlighting his government's development strategy, he said that work on various mega development projects in the province was in progress whereas many such schemes would be launched for the facilitation of Baluch people.

He further said that during the Coronavirus pandemic government has been facilitating its frontline health workers and providing them extra bonuses and packages.