UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baluchistan Rolls Out Mega 'universal Health Program' To Cover Its 99% Population: Liaquat Shahwani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

Baluchistan rolls out mega 'universal health program' to cover its 99% population: Liaquat Shahwani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Baluchistan government Liaquat Shahwani on Friday said that the government under the vision of health reforms has rolled out a 'Mega Universal Health Program' which would benefit around 1.8 million families to cover its almost 99% per cent of population.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal, he said the government has launched multiple initiatives in health sector to to ensure best health services to the people of remote areas, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said like KP government universal health program in Baluchistan would revolutionize the health sector of the province and a large number of people would get benefit from this project.

He said provision of quality medicines in the hospitals, up-gradation of the health facilities, 761 basic health units, first cancer hospital, flats construction for doctors living in far flung areas and setting up 8 new teaching hospitals.

He mention that teaching faculty of the medical institutions, doctors, nurses and administrative staff of the hospitals and paramedics were the backbone of the healthcare delivery system.

He assured that the construction of the special facility for 'Cancer patients' will be completed at Quetta's soon, adding, a separate block for kids would also be established for the facilitation of patients.

He said historic first cancer hospital will be constructed at the cost of Rs1.7 billion in order to provide facilities to Balochistan citizens who were forced to travel other cities for getting medical treatment.

He said Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan would inaugurate the hospital. It would be the first of its kind, primarily focusing on diagnosis of the fatal disease, as many patients affected by cancer in the province were referred to this hospitals.

He further said almost 10 most Tele medicine centers would also be inaugurated in the various areas of the province, adding, provincial government has also launched a pilot program of telehealth facilities at various Basic Health Units (BHUs) to provide the best healthcare to the common masses.

Highlighting his government's development strategy, he said that work on various mega development projects in the province was in progress whereas many such schemes would be launched for the facilitation of Baluch people.

He further said that during the Coronavirus pandemic government has been facilitating its frontline health workers and providing them extra bonuses and packages.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Cancer From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

90 coaching roles up for grabs

24 minutes ago

Huawei presented Business performance 2020 by Opti ..

28 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 16, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

11 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.